Differences should be reported
To the editor: The cogent point of Jennifer Rubin’s extraordinary op-ed column in Wednesday’s edition of The Eagle (“Sentence should serve as a warning,” July 21) is in the ninth paragraph.
Writing about the proposed commission to investigate the Jan. 6 horror, she writes: “ Rather than preserving the false balance (Democrats say they were terrorists, Republicans say they were patriots), it is long past time for the media to, yes, take sides. For example: ‘The refusal to approve a bipartisan commission amounts to a cover-up of their own role in the attempted coup.’ This is a factual statement that reporters can use to educate the public and prevent Republicans from rewriting history.”
Ms. Rubin is assuredly no overwrought “left-wing-radical”. Neither am I. Our beloved country has much to learn to progress toward a better realization of democracy. When our sources of information — our many legitimate media — choose to step backward to avoid reporting differences between appetites and facts they leave us listeners and readers helpless to decide how to vote.
Julia K Grace, Becket
Keep Springside Park the treasure that it is
To the editor: I am a lifelong resident of Pittsfield and have been engaged as an activist for its public spaces and programs over many decades. I took part in numerous athletic activities in the city. I’ve served as a Berkshire/Pittsfield coordinator for Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis; a school committee member; a city councilor; and a park commissioner where I worked with Vinny Hebert and John Marchesi, among others, to keep our parks safe and natural for the enjoyment of children of all ages and adults.
Growing up, I took part in swimming in the summer and skating in the winter at the duck pond, as well as dances at the Springside House when people played records for us to socialize. I was a four-year football and baseball player at Colgate University, as well as a professional baseball player in the New York Giants’ organization. I love sports and athletics, but believe adding more activities like this at Springside are wrong for the park.
I am completely opposed to the current proposal for a mountain bike pump track and other constructions at the park, such as a skills course, jumps, slalom and others, no matter where they are looking to place it. Any imposition at Springside will lead to its death as a unique public resource. What is done in any part of it will affect all of it.
I believe Springside Park should remain as it has always been intended, as a natural, undisturbed, free, open space for children and adults. I urge you to deny this request.
There are currently many places in the Berkshires where mountain biking is enjoyed, and if another space is needed in Pittsfield, there are many other more suitable options. Springside should never be compromised.
I ask the people of Pittsfield and its city government to keep Springside the treasure that it is.
Charles Garivaltis, Pittsfield
Peaker plant is valuable resource
To the editor: I would like to respond to the Berkshire Environmental Action Team’s assessment about the gas fired energy facility on Merrill Road. Last year the facility ran two percent of the time, for about seven days. It also contributed over a million dollars in revenue to the city of Pittsfield. The facility is capable of producing up to 170 megawatts of power when needed when the grid is under severe strain. Otherwise, the grid would shut down.
To replace that energy source with solar energy would require 680 acres of forest land to be cleared for solar panels. Then the energy has to be stored in large batteries that are made from highly toxic chemicals. I believe that BEAT is truly out of touch and grandstanding on this issue. They also support the PCB dump in Lee.
John DiTomasso, Peru
Smarten up before its too late
To the editor: I’m going to be 80 years old in a few months. When I was young my mother took me to the doctors for my shots for different protection against mumps, measles, whooping cough, polio, etc. I survived all of them. Today we are fighting something worldwide and we seem to be losing.
Members of my family have procrastinated about being vaccinated against this disease and are now fighting for their life. It’s time to smarten up if it’s not too late. If people don’t get the vaccine they are putting us all at risk not just themselves. Help is being offered and its free.
If you choose to not be vaccinated I feel you shouldn’t ask for help if you become infected.
Dan Kanable, Pittsfield
DA’s move is the right one
To the editor: It is wonderful and healthy for a district attorney to bring judges to higher levels of responsibility. In my background with international Smart Cities there are many areas of concern to keep cities safe and healthy. A judge in that community can choose to follow the law of evidence, or not. The judge, however, should not step beyond the level of evidence presented. To bring a higher threat than the evidence creates is a dangerous point of concern that the community needs to know about.
The keen leadership of the Berkshire County DA is to notice this evidence and bring it to the community and ultimately to the Mayor. I have a responsibility to know about collecting AI evidence and using VR technology to ultimately know what is admissible by the Sweet and Maxwell verification of the law of Evidence. When this level of trust is broken by a judge, even in appearance, it is a good thing for the DA to be on the ball and bring this concern to the eyes of the Mayor. Let us be thankful for our DA, Ms. Andrea Harrington, and her keen knowledge of what to do in order to keep our community safe and trustworthy at every level of our interpretation of the law. Even if if means going out on a limb.
Mark Earl Dallmeyer, Pittsfield