To the editor: After reading the article titled "Diocese seeks to halt the Weldon civil lawsuit" (Eagle, April 7), I must say that as a member of the diocese I am ashamed that church officials and their lawyers are seeking loopholes to avoid responsibility.
This action causes further suffering to those who as innocent children were heinously violated by clergy.
One expects the Catholic Church to model “doing the right thing,” not be employing tactics to get away with owning up to crimes they committed.
Do these Catholic Church officials have no shame? The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield should seek justice.
Margaret Cahill, Dalton