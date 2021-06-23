To the editor: For the past three years, I have watched with fascination changes enacted by beavers in a brook on the western side of the Hoosac Range within North Adams city limits.
Beavers built several dams, one of them a horseshoe 50 feet long that created a large pond where they built a lodge. Now the lodge appears to be abandoned — the pond is filled with smelly algae and the dams have not been maintained. The culprit is the high level of dirt bike activity in the vicinity of the brook, activity which increased dramatically this spring.
Since snow melt, dirt bikes have been ridden in this area every day, often multiple times. Bikers rode on the trail adjacent to the beaver pond, well within the 200 feet on either side of a permanent stream protected by state statutes. They rode across the stream at multiple locations and across wetland areas. This took place on private property, but wetlands are protected on both private and public property. They also rode on an access road beneath a power line, causing erosion and exposing ground wire cables, actually severing the cable in one place.
This poses a danger to our entire community. These same riders have also been riding on the Windsor Lake trails, where no motorized vehicles are permitted. There too they are crossing streams and riding through wetlands. Beavers are indicator species that both attest and contribute to the environmental health of a watershed. During the time, the beavers were active along this brook, I saw increased aquatic life, increased bird life (kingfishers, for example) and, this past winter, evidence of a healthy otter population on the ridge, judging by the number of their signature zigzag slides visible in the snow. Dirt bike and ATV riders should avoid wetlands and environmentally sensitive land, should only ride with private landowners' permission and should stay on designated trails. In closing, I want to commend the city of North Adams for promptly addressing this issue when it was brought to their attention. I only wish I had spoken to them sooner.
It’s too late for the particular beaver colony I was observing. But want to urge dirt bike and ATV enthusiasts to follow the rules for riding. In addition, I hope to educate all of us about wetland protections in hopes that inappropriate riding can be stopped before more sensitive habitat is destroyed.
Jenny Dunning, North Adams