Letter: Disappointed but undaunted by appeals court ruling on Housatonic cleanup plan

To the editor: While we are saddened by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit's ruling against the Housatonic River Initiative and the Housatonic Environmental Action League, it did not come unexpectedly. ("A federal appeals court rejects challenge by environmental groups to the Housatonic River cleanup plan, including a landfill in Lee. Activists say they'll keep fighting," Eagle, July 26.)
Having fought against the injustices of General Electric to our environment and health and safety of our communities, we have seen an erosion of our legal system that supports wealth and power at the sacrifice of our citizens. It is well known that judges are chosen these days based more by political positions than legal accomplishment. The luck of the draw was that the appeal was in front of a judiciary that has past decisions that clearly supported industry rather than citizens.
The agreement, which allows for a toxic dump in Lee, was created under secret negotiations by an individual appointed and paid by the Environmental Protection Agency who, I believe, should not have been selected. The agreement violated many citizen protections such as local citizen involvement and environmental justice tenets of both Massachusetts and the United States. A handful of representatives from the affected towns along the Housatonic “surprisingly” chose Lee, which is considered the less affluent community of the group, to be the locale of the dump. Lee residents never stood a chance to fight this injustice.
More importantly, the politicians and even the media who support the agreement suffer from willful ignorance where they purposely ignore the science which warrants a more thorough cleanup than offered and the problematic results of creating a toxic dump in Lee. Such dumps can eventually fail, considering the products used as liners rarely have warranties greater than 30 years, and I believe this one will fail based on the original decision by the EPA in the 2016 CMS as to why this Lee location was considered to be problematic.
I stand with HRI and HEAL, and we will continue to demand improvements to the Rest of River cleanup decision, including more removal of the toxic PCBs from the river, use of alternative technologies to treat and remove PCBs from the river, its banks and the properties along the river. We will also continue to fight against the decision of locating the dump in Lee or elsewhere in Berkshire County and will gather support to have the dump deconstructed when the technology warrants it.
Charles P. Cianfarini, Pittsfield
The writer is the interim executive director of Citizens for PCB Removal.