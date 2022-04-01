To the editor: I am deeply saddened that my town will lose an opportunity to solve a perpetual traffic jam at our major intersection because of panic and false information. ("DOT backs off its plan for a Dalton roundabout, to the relief of local opponents," Eagle, March 29.)
Our state planned and researched its proposed roundabout at the intersection of South and Main streets for three years at taxpayer expense, and the state would have paid for it.
Roundabouts are not rotaries like those scary ones on Cape Cod and elsewhere. They are easy to maneuver, logical and create better traffic flow, saving gas and time and preventing accidents. If you have never tried one, head to Adams or Florence. Even closer, try the one on Dalton Avenue in Pittsfield, which admittedly looks bad half-finished.
As to the town of Dalton being against one here, I don’t feel that a live town meeting during a pandemic is much of a valid representation of local sentiment. I attempted to contact our selectmen about my pro-roundabout feelings, but my email bounced and I didn’t find out in a time to resend before the meeting. I did have a most interesting experience on the Facebook page of a selectmen when another town resident was very upset about the thought of a roundabout. She seemed more concerned about inconvenience and the difficulty of commuting during the construction than the actual roundabout.
I would like to hear other reasons why people don’t want one. I have yet to hear any.
CD Nelsen, Dalton