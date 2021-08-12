To the editor: I am disappointed that no on spoke up when members of the Great Barrington Board of Health decided not to answer whether or not they had been vaccinated.
Of course, I am more disappointed in our so-called health officials. It seems to me that anyone, especially a public official in his official capacity at a meeting open to others, is obligated to answer that question when asked by someone with whom they are sharing an indoor space. A person in a closed room forum that is not a public commercial venue has a right to know what level of risk they are taking in attending.
If the answer is no, then the questioner can choose to stay or leave. A refusal to answer shows a complete disregard for others, and coming from a public health official is shameful.
Lou Moscatello, Great Barrington