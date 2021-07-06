To the editor: I came home Monday morning to the most outrageous display of ammunition and gunpowder: red streams across the street and blast tunnels, pop cylinders and Mickey Mouse paper wraps of illegal fireworks in the city.
My place is residential and already two homes have gone to fire in my neighborhood. Police say there would be minimal charges to those who set off these fireworks — mostly rentals in the area. I almost feel I can’t work to protect my home.
No one called in the neighborhood, which is very sad for me that one one cares enough. How can this be? And the city didn’t hear or see such fireworks blasting off in the street for hours over two nights?
I wish the Police Department could have taken better measure when citizens of Pittsfield don’t. It took me two hours to sweep and clean up such explosive and dangerous fireworks residue on the street, my entire driveway, my walkways and my roof.
I’m ashamed of my neighborhood and the city for not protecting what is dear to us. And I do wish the Police Department could do more, and the city of Pittsfield, to up these fines.
Barbara Arpante, Pittsfield