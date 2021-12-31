To the editor: When our family recently went to the Berkshire Museum, we were deeply disappointed to learn that a new COVID policy was in effect as of that day.
Adults 18 and older are not admitted without a photo ID and proof of vaccination. Two members of our group did not have the required proof on our persons and were unable to get inside. They went back to Dalton to get their vaccination cards, but one of them forgot to get a photo ID and was again denied admittance. So we all left.
As a daily reader of The Eagle and a frequent listener of WAMC and WUPE, I was very much surprised to learn of this change in policy only upon arrival at the museum. Thankfully, we did not travel a long distance to get there.
The museum needs to do a much better job of communicating this new policy to the public. Even on their website, it does not appear on their homepage. One must first click on "Plan your next visit" and then scroll down to "Vaccine and mask policy." Something this crucial should appear on their homepage in a way that is impossible to overlook.
Jimbo Doucette, Dalton