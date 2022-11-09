To the editor: My family and I have been visiting the Berkshires for about 30 years and have been residents of West Stockbridge for 20 years. ("West Stockbridge board will take additional views from the public on the fate of entertainment at The Foundry," Eagle, Nov. 2)
We have frequented Truc Orient Express from the beginning and are disappointed to think that the town’s Planning Board isn’t trying harder to support their efforts to stay open with peace and quiet and are instead seeming to favor a new business.
We agree that both businesses have rights but feel that a better effort needs to be made to monitor and enforce existing rules and guidelines regarding noise. Please be fair to all members of the community and help resolve this situation in a reasonable fashion.
Carolynn G. Friedman, West Stockbridge