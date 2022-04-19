To the editor: I wish to express my disappointment with Don Morrison's April 16 commentary from "Easter and baseball have hope in common."
In his failed attempt at humor, Mr. Morrison on Good Friday has instead demeaned the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus and trivialized the meaning of Easter.
Mr. Morrison's remembrance of his own "kid-brain" impressions of Jesus' sacrifice on the cross and the present-day questions of his granddaughter regarding the same aren't as cute or as funny as thinks: Jesus, "that guy in the loincloth" who "decides to die for my sins even though I didn't ask him to," especially since Mr. Morrison committed "no capital offenses" and who, after rising from the dead, later "blasts off from the planet to wait for me (Mr. Morrison) in heaven" are beyond irreverent. With so much opportunity at this time of year to reflect properly on God and the true significance of Jesus' death, the author can do no better than assert God must be the inventor of baseball?
Easter, too, the central and most joyous celebration of the church — Christ's rising from the grave in victory over sin and death so that we might be reconciled to God the Father — is reduced to "that whole Easter-hopey-springy thing" amounting mostly to "wishful thinking," which is why God had to invent baseball, so we could believe in the Paschal mystery and the miracle of the Resurrection. And why? So maybe we can hope all the bad stuff occurring in the world at this time might one day be resolved — because, after all, we just witnessed the miracle of an end to the MLB work stoppage?
Wrong time. Wrong message. Terrible, misguided joke.
Stephen Garrity, Pittsfield