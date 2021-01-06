Disappointed with Lenox cannabis shop plan
To the editor: As owners of a home on Holmes Road for 21 years, we were dismayed to learn of the proposed cannabis shop near Electra’s Cafe.
The two-way traffic on Holmes Road from Pittsfield to Lenox is already a very busy thoroughfare. The bridge on the Pittsfield side is in disrepair.
The Select Board meeting was held during a pandemic and the proposal approved. Our quality of life will be impacted greatly by additional traffic, noise, air quality, parking issues, etc.
We think there must be other locations rather than impacting those who live in the area. We would hate to be forced to move.
Danielle and Barry Lichtenstein, Lenox