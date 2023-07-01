Letter: Disappointing to learn that Onota Lake won't have lifeguards

To the editor: Shame on the city of Pittsfield for not hiring lifeguards at Onota Lake. ("Pittsfield will not have lifeguards at Onota Lake this summer, one year after a child drowned when a lifeguard should have been on duty," Eagle, June 26.)
What is the value of a human life when a child drowns? The fact that the city couldn’t provide a viable wage to attract candidates for the lifeguard job is pathetic, especially when you think about the size of the city budget as a whole.
John DiTomasso, Peru