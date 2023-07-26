Letter: Disheartened by ongoing drama in West Stockbridge

To the editor: I do not live in West Stockbridge but frequent many of the businesses there.
I followed the recent election and was glad to see its resolution after a runoff vote. ("Kathleen Keresey wins Select Board seat in West Stockbridge after voters break tie," Eagle, July 17.)
It is democracy at its finest, and no riots either. However, with great interest, we followed the drama between Amy Brentano of The Foundry and Truc Nguyen of Truc Orient Express Restaurant, the latter of whom claimed The Foundry was so loud during performances that the "noise" permeated her nearby house.
After attending the final of five town meetings about noise from The Foundry last November, it was clear Ms. Brentano went above and beyond to mitigate the noise from her performing arts venue. The Select Board agreed and granted Ms. Brentano her permits to operate, with certain conditions. She continues to abide by the rules, as she has always done. Perhaps Ms. Nguyen should sue the state Department of Transportation, as the Mass. Pike is only a few hundred feet from her residence.
The sad part of this ongoing drama was when Ms. Nguyen suggested in front of those attending the meeting that West Stockbridge doesn't like Asian people. I hardly think a welcoming town like West Stockbridge has a problem with her after 40 years living there. This was hurtful, insulting and a great way to alienate herself even more to this wonderful community. I did not need to hear anything else from her as her credibility evaporated in front of the town's eyes.
Perhaps she should develop a business and marketing plan and start to bring in business to West Stockbridge, as The Foundry does. Let this drama end.
Michael Lawrence, Richmond