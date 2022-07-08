To the editor: I was dismayed to read that the glamping venture had dropped its bid for the Dream Away Lodge here in Becket. ("Becket glamping venture drops its bid, after a lead developer questions a local board's ability," Eagle, June 23.)
I’ve been camping since I was “knee-high to a grasshopper” — across the U.S., Canada and in Europe. The idea of having this facility in Becket seemed like an ideal place for a retired camper like me to both visit and for others to stay.
I understand that there was quite a lot of opposition to anticipated noise and traffic ruining our rural community. Please note: Many large construction vehicles use Route 8, Route 20 and the Algerie and Bonnie Rigg Hill roads daily including trucks bringing granite to and from the granite quarries. Nevertheless, it is important to respect and support our local businesses before they vanish.
I feel that the Dream Away glamping facility could also have helped to grow many of the smaller businesses in Becket … in a good way.
Since purchasing property here in 1981, I’ve seen many changes to the community. There used to be two gas stations; now there are none. There used to be several stores and even Molly Quinn’s for pizza and socializing.
On the plus side, the new Town Hall and post office have been built since I moved here. Heather’s relocated the former General Store and renamed it the Route 8 Pub. Papa Bob’s also seems to be doing well. The Becket Arts Center also is thriving.
I’ve known Daniel Osman of the Dream Away Lodge since the early 1980s, when he was at Shakespeare & Company. Over the years, I’ve taken many of my friends and relatives for dinner, to enjoy the outdoor fire pit and the singing.
I concur with a passage in Larry Parnass’ article describing Daniel’s 25 years "of investment in community-building."
I, personally, am sorry to see this interesting project evaporate. I realize it is too late now to make a difference, but want to make my feelings known.
Linda Colvin, Becket