To the editor: Every day, we see increases in COVID hospitalizations in Berkshire County.
A mask mandate is a joke to a high percentage of citizens, to whom I say thanks for putting us all at risk.
Businesses like bars and some restaurants could care less, with advertising things like karaoke nights to draw in unreasonably large groups of people who do not care about masks or the safety of others. Go to some bars in Pittsfield — no social distance, no protocol for finding out later if someone next to you was sick. It turns into a crap shoot.
What makes it worse is the unvaccinated who frequent these things standing shoulder to shoulder. I guess these people don’t think it could be their last drink before ending up with a tube in them.
I guess venting doesn’t matter anymore. Going to a store for necessities while wearing a mask is looked upon as freakish.
Showing updates of virus numbers is useless. I would like to see how many in hospital or deaths are by unvaccinated people. I don’t want to hear about rights; we who are vaccinated have rights, too.
Maggie Smith, Pittsfield