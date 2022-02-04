To the editor: I am yet another citizen who is very distressed by the possible move out of Pittsfield of the beautiful Berkshire Carousel. ("Inside the collapse of the Berkshire Carousel dream. Why it stopped turning and what may come next," Eagle, Jan. 29.)
One of my favorite memories was going to ride with my sister and her grandson. Grammy stayed outside and Cal rode his favorite horse while I held on. He was so proud to wave to Grammy and show her what a big boy he was.
I’m sure so many others had the same experience as we did many times. So what’s more important to this city? Higher taxes, losing businesses on North Street due to bike lanes, losing a classic carousel created with love by many of its own citizens or making us sad to see the demise of this once wonderful city. I’ll never understand.
Sue Albertazzi, Pittsfield