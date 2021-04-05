To the editor: My granddaughter had me test my DNA.
The results were very interesting. The test goes back to the beginning of mankind.
We discovered that my first ancestors are from a place in the center of Africa. They began to move north through thousands of years and end up in England, Ireland and Sweden. I’ve been studying about this and what a beautiful concept. I have researched my ancestry for years, but at 88 years old I didn't know about the African beginning.
It certainly confirms my belief that we should all be treated equally because, after all, we all originate from the same fine African women. We all come from the same roots.
What a crazy world this is now to think that anyone would think differently.
Louise F. Cianflone, Pittsfield