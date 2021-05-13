To the editor: Lee residents should be careful in choosing our next selectman to serve the town of Lee on May 17.
I am deeply concerned that we have a candidate in Bob Jones asking to be elected to serve the town of Lee and look out for the towns best interest, yet Mr. Jones is currently a complainant in a lawsuit against the town of Lee and the Select Board, which I assume is costing this town tax dollars to defend.
The town has already been challenged in violating the Open Meeting Law regulations and it was determined by the state attorney general that it did not. I believe the current court case will also fail.
Do the taxpayers of the town of Lee really want to fund countless expensive court battles with very little chance for success and stop any progress in the cleanup of our highly toxic river?
I have sympathy for the opponents, but I don’t like how some have treated our town officials or anyone with a different point of view or anyone asking them to validate some of their questionable claims.
Unfortunately, I have not witnessed much civil discussion.
I greatly appreciate all the time and effort the people involved in the river cleanup agreement have invested over the last six years. For better or worse, I truly believe that they all had the best interests of their respective towns and the environment in mind, while making some very hard decisions.
John Coty Jr., Lee
The writer is a Lee Town Meeting representative from District 3.