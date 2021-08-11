To the editor: The reports of illness among residents and staff at a North Adams nursing home are shocking.
Having just turned 80, I was especially surprised to learn that our county's congregate living, assisted living and nursing facilities had not long ago mandated that their employees be vaccinated to protect their paying customers.
With all the insistence on the importance of COVID vaccination for the elderly and medically vulnerable, how could this be? Would employees — nurses and aides and waiters and cleaners — really have quit their jobs rather than care for the people they served? What other reason could the executives in charge of these institutions have had?
Abby Pratt, West Stockbridge