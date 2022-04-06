To the editor: Veterans Affairs travel stipends have been cut to the quick by the VA bureaucracy.
My round-trip payment was approximately $42 for using my vehicle to get from Lenox to the Leeds VA hospital. ("The government wants to close the VA hospital in Northampton. A state senator and veteran says that's a 'slap in the face'," Eagle, March 16.) That's when gas was $2.40 a gallon. The last two trips to the hospital, I was reimbursed $30, a $12 drop.
Again, the saying "we take care of our vets" is really stating that we screw them and cut their throats whenever we think no one will notice or complain.
Bruce Deloye, Lenox