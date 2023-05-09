Letter: Do we really need to see Trump anymore?

To the editor: The Eagle is exceptional in its coverage of national and international news, which often are squeezed out of the pages of local papers.
I have just one request. In Friday's paper, there was a four-column color photo on Page A3 of Donald Trump in Ireland, riding in his golf cart labelled "President Trump." Surely every one of your readers knows what Trump looks like by now. Perhaps the space given to pictures of the man could be filled with other news?
The stories themselves supply enough information about his legal and political adventures, which will be ongoing for months and years to come.
Sally White, Williamstown