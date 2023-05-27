Letter: Do your part to protect our pollinators

To the editor: "The quest for a queen" (Eagle, May 17) was a very well-written article.
It covered some of the basics of beekeeping. I am also a beekeeper and enjoy my bees.
One important factor in this article was missing. Yes, it is important to sustain the honeybee, but more important we should be aware that there are other pollinators that should be protected also. The use of chemicals on our trees and lawns are killing many species of pollinators. Dandelions and clover are the first food source for many pollinators and the first thing we spray to kill.
Let’s cut down on the pesticides. Let’s think before we spray and decide what is important: your grass or your food source.
Sal Angelo, Lee