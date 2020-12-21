Doctor prescribed suicide can be a lethal form of discrimination
To the editor: When considering The End of Life Options Act (H.4782/S.2745), I ask those in our community to please consider how this legislation would threaten the lives of our disabled, Black and Latinx neighbors. Racism has very deep roots. Ableism does, too. When these roots get intertwined, the fruit is poisonous.
A 2013 Pew Research poll showed that Black and Latinx Americans oppose assisted suicide by more than two to one. While assisted suicide may seem like an empowering decision for the privileged, we cannot overlook the fact that it is strongly opposed by many of the marginalized in our society.
Since the inception of diagnostic related groups in the 1980s, insurance companies have only gotten greedier and less concerned about saving lives. The suicide drugs are a lot cheaper for insurance companies than care and treatment for illnesses and disabilities. Who wins? The insurance companies. They are more empowered than the person with the illness.
Medical mistakes are another factor. Terminal prognoses are wrong about 12 to 15 percent of the time, putting people in danger of losing their lives to tragically misplaced trust in their doctors. People with severe disabilities want options for in-home care and assurance that they will get medicine and hospital care when they need it — not suicide drugs. Assisted suicide goes hand in hand with increased rationing of care to devalue lives by denying lifesaving medicine. We’ve seen how that plays out with COVID-19. The health care system doesn’t need more ways to end our lives. Assisted suicide laws are dangerous public policy. What we need to do is draw the line on putting profits over people.
Mary Makuc, Monterey