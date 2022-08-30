To the editor: I watched the debate between the candidates for Berkshire district attorney on Aug. 15.
At one point, Andrea Harrington was bragging about the wonderful staff she assembled by recruiting individuals from around the state. It left me wondering why, if that is the case, she found it necessary to bring in a special prosecutor from Springfield, at taxpayer expense, to try a recent murder case in Berkshire Superior Court? ("Jury acquits J.C. Chadwell of murder in 2017 Pittsfield killing," Eagle, June 29.)
Ms. Harrington was obviously incapable of trying the case herself because of her utter lack of trial experience, something she essentially admitted to during the debate. Was there no one else in the ranks of her wonderful staff, including her first assistant, with the experience and competence to try the case? From where I sit, Ms. Harrington’s claim about her “first-rate” staff is a bogus claim at best.
Gary Bianchi, Pittsfield