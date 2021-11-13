To the editor: It was surprising to see the Berkshire district attorney attending the morning groundbreaking ceremony for the Eagle Mill redevelopment in Lee.
I am not sure what role she plays in getting the much-needed reconstruction started and completed. Given the recent news of her department making a sophomoric legal error in withholding evidence from the defense ("October Mountain shooting trial pushed to March amid concerns over credibility of prosecution witness," Eagle, Nov. 8), one would think that she would be at her office teaching her assistants legal protocol. Apparently, publicity is much more important.
J.A. Beacco Jr., Lee