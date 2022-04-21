To the editor: I must say to those who believe in leaving their dogs tied up outside all day to run their yaps to innocent people on the street: Is this your purpose in life?
What makes you believe this is an appropriate, let alone loving way of treating your dog like one of the family? Haven't you the brains to know how abusive it is to lock your dog out of the house? How bored, how lonesome, how unloved it makes the dog feel? Have you no respect or consideration for that?
At one house in particular on a steep hill, the dog is kept outside locked in a kennel. It sits there running its yap nonstop to people on the street below like it owns the universe. It's the most beyond angering, beyond stressful, beyond unnecessary burdening noise that nobody should be forced to listen to. At another house, when the dog is left tied up outside, it scratches on the door crying. Every time I see that, I want to unhook that dog from its tether and take it home with me. What abusive treatment.
Is this what you dog owners want? You consider this fit and fair? If so, then hook yourselves to those clothes lines or lock yourselves in those kennels and see how you feel being locked out of your own house. If you don't want your dog as one of the family, or if you're too lazy to house train them or take your dog out for a walk each day, then don't get one.
Dogs are not property, so stop treating them that way.
Brian Isaac, Adams