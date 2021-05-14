To the editor: Don Chabon has been an active member of our Stockbridge town in different ways for many year, chairing the democratic committee, serving on the Select Board and the Planning Board.
We are giving him our support for Selectman of Stockbridge. Please consider voting for Don.
All those who serve our town in positions have my respect. I served for 15 years on the Parks and Recreation Commission. These positions can sometimes be thankless and take many hours to perform the required duties; however, our town cannot run without folks being ready and willing to participate.
Don is thoughtful, smart and his judgment is almost always spot on. Being a selectman means making some very difficult decisions at times. Don gives much thought and consideration to these decisions. He actively seeks town peoples’ opinions and will make choices based on what is best for our town. He understands the issues facing our town around growth and expansion and keeping our town fiscally strong.
Please give your vote to Don Chabon for Stockbridge Select Board on May 18.
Mary Hart, Stockbridge