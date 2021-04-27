To the editor: This is an important election for Adams. It is for that reason that we should elect Don Sommer as selectman.
Don is a doer who speaks his mind and cares more about progress than political niceties. That is a quality we need to reactivate our board. In addition this personal investment in the town shows a strong commitment to Adams, Don has a sense of vision that has evolved in style and substance,. Such vision is needed to stir a stronger sense of drive and active pursuance of issues we need to address. If you may think that Don is too outspoken, you must realize that results and action are more important than niceties. Change is a necessity and should not be feared, s we have aged as a town but must change to appeal to a younger population. What is fatal is to do nothing.
Adams is the town of my birth, and having returned I have observed the following:
1. Most present leaders speak of what the town can no longer aspire to and why. If true, why do we not hear of what should be done?
2. This sense of "nothing further we can do" is not uplifting to morale in town, and does not resonate in our appeal for new investment and residence so that we can plan with a larger tax base. Have we forgotten how to be proactive and aggressive?
3. Do we accept a vision that accepts atrophy, or do want want to see a more vital town? How does our planning and attitude work toward a more vital town? What is the generator of that new optimism? What is our new brand? Water power created us as a mill town. What natural assets will be the genesis of our new economy? How do we connect Mount Greylock to downtown prosperity? Does our unique history, from the early Quaker and Susan B. Anthony times to the unique immigration patterns and cultures, have appeal?
4. What do we need to do to make the aesthetics and atmosphere of our town complement our new sense of brand?
5. How do we plan for future services and a school we can sustain? This is critical.
Don Sommer is needed to stir the pot and be a voice for action on new and old delayed items. Vote for Don, and set optimism and action as our new priorities.
Bob Armata, Adams