To the editor: I have known Don for 14 years and work with him on a daily basis.
I feel I know him very well and know how he devotes all his energies to a project. Don cares about our town. He was born and raised in Adams and has served on multiple boards including the Select Board and for years on the Finance Committee. He is well-educated and for most of his life worked to develop and provide services for special needs children.
He has been an active member of the American Legion Post 160 and has served as commander. He is a homeowner and also owns rental property in the town, which he has always reinvested in and maintained. He owns the Haflinger Haus, a successful restaurant and inn for nine years now.
He has renovated the Saint Mark's Church, which is home to the Academy for Advanced Musical Studies for children, of which he serves on the board. His idea is to bring the arts to the town and is now renovating the Baptist Church. This is a person that has invested in our town, has a vision and truly believes we can make Adams a better place.
As anyone can see, Don is a well-rounded, driven businessman with many talents and a solid understanding of the town of Adams and its people. He has a true love of Adams and wants to bring new ideas to the Select Board to move the town forward with his vision. As I can attest to, from watching the last time Don served as selectman, he will work tirelessly and will make himself available to anyone at anytime and listen to their concerns and ideas. He has the experience needed for the position; he is committed, and understands change can be hard but also realizes that is exactly what Adams needs.
If you’re not sure of all that Don has done, I’d be more than happy to fill you in.
Don doesn’t quit, he puts 100 percent in all the time. Let’s give him our votes.
Tami Levesque, Adams