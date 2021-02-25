Donating blood as important as ever
To the editor: While sitting in the Berkshire Health Systems Bloodmobile donating a pint of life-saving blood, I am told that I have reached the 10-gallon mark.
I have been donating every two months for as far back as I can remember. Many of us do not realize how important donations are. It is a wonderful and gratifying feeling when a postcard arrives that states that someone has needed your blood. Many people are afraid or just can’t seem to find the time but I hope, amid this crisis that donations will increase.
Please call the Blood Donor Center at 413-447-2597 and make an appointment. You will be glad You did.
Mike Spelman, Pittsfield