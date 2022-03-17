To the editor: I am strictly opposed to banning internal combustion engines. ("Groups mobilizing as EPA shifts on tailpipe emissions," Eagle, March 14.)
I have equipment powered by internal combustion engines older than 50 years that are still running fine. There are many antique vehicles that are well over 75 years old that are also running fine. I am not aware of any battery chemistry or other portable electric energy generation or storage technology that can provide a similar lifespan.
Until electric storage and production technology can provide lifespans similar to combustion engines, it is ludicrous to legislate them out of existence as proposed by the Baker administration.
Ned Kirchner, Pittsfield