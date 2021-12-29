To the editor: In response to a recent letter ("Letter: The government can track your library activities," Eagle, Dec. 28), the government can get library records of individuals by court order, for cause.
Otherwise, library records are confidential. Most libraries simply do not have the will or the need to track what patrons are using. Most circulation records are used to determine what acquisitions are most beneficial and what volumes are no longer useful in the collection.
To fear-monger the use of libraries thinking that someone is looking over our shoulder is contrary to the very purpose of public libraries. Indeed, circulation records are often wiped after a time. Although, I think the librarian who first allowed me to take out Mary Laswell’s book “Wait for the Wagon” in 1950 may have thought I was too young at 7 to read that book may have had a point.
Please don’t be paranoid about library usage; librarians really do not care or report what you do to the thought police. Full disclosure: I was a librarian for 40 years and never once was asked to divulge a patron’s records. I wouldn’t have anyway.
Robert W. Geary, Dalton