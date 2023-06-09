Letter: Don't blame Canada; let's take climate responsibility

To the editor: Times have changed. The Berkshires are getting worse.
Berkshire County and much of the U.S. (and Canada) has been befogged recently. More accurately, besmogged. ("The hazy, smoky weather is still here today. How long will this wildfire smoke from Canada hang over the Berkshires?" Eagle, June 7.) Uncontrollable wildfires aren’t just a Californian’s or a Canadian’s reality anymore. They’re things we have now been exposed to.
Clutch your New England oysters, because destructive climate change is real.
Nevermore has there been more locally apparent evidence that destructive climate change affects us all: Here and there; north and south; east, west and center; in winter and in summer; and in other unpredictable ways.
Should we blame the government? Or blame society? Or should we blame the images on TV?
Yes, this time, we should.
But really, we should be honest about it with ourselves and take responsibility before somebody thinks of blaming us.
Nick Kelley, Pittsfield