To the editor: In response to WTEN's April 10 news report and The Berkshire Eagle's April 2 editorial ("Our Opinion: Pittsfield Police shooting produces a tragic death and hanging questions") on the Miguel Estrella shooting: Pittsfield Police didn’t “decide” to use lethal force. They had no choice.
Question: What would you do if you were law enforcement and someone came at you with a knife despite your verbal cautioning for the person to stop? And most notably the person with the knife is in the midst of a mental health crisis, which heightens the dangerousness for every person around.
Yes, it’s extremely sad that a young man lost his life. It is equally sad that an officer has to live his life knowing he killed the young man.
I agree that the system needs work for handling mental health situations. But I disagree that the police need to be held accountable for this tragic death. Law enforcement did exactly as trained.
Susan Silver, Lee