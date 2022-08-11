To the editor: I get a kick out of the younger generations complaining and whining about the shape of the world and the world as it is going to be left to them.
It is interesting how quickly Generation X, millennials, Generation Z and pretty much every one jumps at the chance to blame the baby boomers. We took everything or ruined everything or destroyed the economy, on and on and on, and then slammed the door shut behind us. Seems like an unrealistic, unfair, myopic way to look at things.
Have you all not been paying attention? I would argue that it wasn't the boomers, or at least not most of us. It was the wealthy. The wealthy elite pretty much stole the future from all of us. The vast majority of the boomers that you're all so quick to blame had our wealth, health, livelihood, peace of mind and futures ripped out from underneath us while we were working two jobs just trying to keep our heads above water.
Ronald Reagan and his disaster in real-time "trickle-down economics" wiped out the middle class and those of us aspiring to join it. In the 1980s, '90s and early 2000s, if you weren't already wealthy or related to wealth, best of luck to you. The wealthy took it all. The top 6 or 7 percent literally loaded the wealth of the future into suitcases and absconded with it. Then they bought one of the political parties to make sure they could keep it all.
The rich destroyed the world and people still vote like they're on your side. Please at least try to pay attention.
Clark Terry Mahony, Lee