To the editor: The return of football this fall at the Mount Greylock Regional School is not an announcement to celebrate.
A renewed “program” for football, a sure sign of creeping professionalism, surely promises more immediately damaging sub-concussive and concussive violence, and risk of later chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).
Who is going to protect the brains of our young students? Are the social and personal values attributed to football not to be found in other, less-violent sport?
Nicholas H. Wright, M.D., Williamstown