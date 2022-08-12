To the editor: When I saw a billboard pertaining to the Berkshire sheriff's race that read "Time for a change," my first thought was "Why?"
Sheriff Tom Bowler has been doing an excellent job in this role. He is caring, experienced, astute, fully involved, enthusiastic about his programs, dedicated and a confident leader. Change is sometimes good, but not in this case. That billboard just used a catch phrase without any substance behind it.
My vote is firmly with Sheriff Bowler, and I hope yours will be, too.
Elaine J. LaPierre, Pittsfield