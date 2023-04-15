Letter: Don't contribute to polarization in Lenox over cell tower bylaw

To the editor: As a longtime subscriber to The Eagle, I was disturbed by your April 8 editorial “Our Opinion: More signal, less noise in Lenox bylaw debate.”
I share your concern about the polarization that has occurred in relation to the Lenox Planning Board’s proposed cell tower bylaws, and I want to point out that your editorial contributes to polarization. What could be more polarizing than calling a position you don’t agree with “noise” or, in your second sentence, “unproductive rancor.” You also mischaracterize the group as “anti-cell tower,” which is not true.
I was at the April 4 Planning Board hearing and, yes, there was an intense discussion with different views on all sides. I did not hear “rancor.”
Those of us involved with Citizens for Safe Cell Siting agree we need a new bylaw to close the gaps in service in Lenox so everyone has adequate access and can get emergency help wherever they live in Lenox and Lenox Dale. Citizens for Safe Cell Siting is suggesting specific further safeguards to make this bylaw more protective, while ensuring connectivity. Courtney Gilardi’s letter in April 12's Eagle (“Letter: Gaps in bylaw also must be corrected along with gaps in coverage”) outlines several constructive amendments.
There is legitimate debate all over the country about the impact on health of cell towers and 5G. There is much unknown. I ask The Eagle to value the healthy place citizens’ groups have in civil society. This is hard stuff. We all need to learn to listen better.
Ani Nadler Grosser, Lenox