Letter: Don't decide North Street's design by referendum

To the editor: It was disappointing to learn that some City Council members think a ballot measure about the North Street traffic pattern is appropriate. ("City council charter objection throws speed bump in the progress of a ballot question on North Street bike lanes," Eagle, Feb. 18.)
If it goes forward, it sets a bad precedent. What criteria are being used to justify this ballot measure? If referendums are to be used to decide issues, there should be clear criteria for what brings an issue to the point where a ballot measure is justified, so there is some standard that must be met before one is even considered.
Councilor Earl Persip said it clearly: "If we want to start putting things on the ballot that social media dislikes we might as well become a town and do a town meeting at that point."
Any time significant changes are made, there is always a contingent who objects to any change and a contingent who objects due to personal inconvenience. But change needs to be judged against a fuller context and longer-term goals. It is the responsibility of councilors to make informed decisions based on evidence, not just take up the cause of those who complain.
The recent reporting of significantly reduced accidents and improved safety since the North Street changes were made should be reason enough for the City Council to stand behind those changes.
The proposal to add parking spaces by using diagonal parking is not well thought out. Getting into diagonal spaces is easy; leaving a diagonal space is dangerous — backing into invisible traffic.
A thriving downtown would have way more demand for parking than can possibly be accommodated solely on North Street with any parking configuration.
The changes to North Street were made through thoughtful planning by those with professional expertise and with safety as well as long-term goals in mind. Adding bike lanes is a future-oriented “no brainer.”
Nicholas Russo’s view should be taken to heart by every resident of Pittsfield: "North Street, our main street, is a fundamental platform for all ages, abilities, incomes, and backgrounds to participate in civic life. There needs to be an expectation of commingling and some messiness along the way. I do not believe that deciding who is welcome to our main street should be left up to a popular referendum."
Perhaps some tweaking is needed, but returning to the previous traffic pattern makes no sense.
Rebecca Thompson, Pittsfield