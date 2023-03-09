Letter: Don't dismiss benefits of single-payer health care for Mass.

To the editor: In her thoughtful March 1 letter to the editor, Lucy Kennedy brings up several important issues concerning a Medicare for All plan for Massachusetts.
She is concerned that the payroll taxes that might be used to pay part of the costs would cause businesses here to be less competitive. Actually, the opposite is true. About 10 years ago, a team led by Dr. William Hsiao, professor of economics at the Harvard School of Public Health, designed a single-payer system for Vermont. Their study projected an annual savings of 25.3 percent when compared to current state health spending levels, a reduction in employer and household health care spending by $200 million, creation of 3,800 jobs, and an increase of the state’s overall economic output by $100 million. Such a benefit would be even larger in more populous Massachusetts. Business taxes would increase, but would be more than offset because companies would no longer have to provide health insurance for employees. Unfortunately, the Vermont plan was not implemented, largely due to misinformation by the for-profit health insurance industry.
HD.1584, a state House bill, would consolidate all insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid, into a single state-organized plan, funded largely by payroll taxes. It would cover costs for essential health care services for everyone. For physician practices and hospitals, this would largely eliminate the inefficiencies and administrative costs of dealing with multiple plans. It would greatly reduce the five to eight hours per week physicians — even more for nurses — spend dealing with insurance-related issues, which would of course free up more time to see patients. Canadian physicians have found this to be a very attractive component of their single-payer system.
I agree with Ms. Kennedy that health care financing is a complex national problem. However, the Canadian single-payer system started in a single province: Saskatchewan. Because health care outcomes improved and per capita costs decreased in that province, it quickly spread to the rest of the country. Similarly, Massachusetts could serve as a model for establishing an efficient universal health care system with lower overall costs for businesses and patients, better health care outcomes and much less hassle and overhead for hospitals and physicians.
Please urge your state representative to work diligently to get HD.1584 passed.
Dr. Charles I. Wohl, Lenox