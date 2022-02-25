To the editor: It may be of interest to Olivia Ruggiero ("Olivia Ruggiero: Is Great Barrington losing touch with its roots?," Eagle, Feb. 18) that out of 118 homes sold in Great Barrington from Feb. 1, 2021, to Feb. 18 of this year, 12 were $1 million or higher.
There were, out of that number, many locals purchasing homes within that timeframe. Fifty-eight homes were under $500,000. There were also young couples who moved here permanently for a better lifestyle. Their children are enrolled in our local school systems.
The flurry of activity in the recent past 2.5 years is not without precedent. There have been and always will be housing "bubbles" that will eventually end. The same is true of the stock market.
I would also like to point out that our second-home owners pay taxes not only on their Berkshire homes but on the contents as well. Even though they don't have children in our local school system, they contribute to Great Barrington's tax roles and support the very school you attend. They also contribute to many of the local organizations like Volunteers In Medicine and Berkshire Bounty and many other worthy causes. They keep our economy afloat with the support of our cultural venues, stores and restaurants. They donate to the Greenagers and Appalachian Trail Conservancy for maintenance of our natural resources. They embrace the many hiking trails, some of which many of our locals have never seen.
Our problems here are systemic. Our towns should be offering tax incentives for small companies to come to the Berkshires and provide jobs with good wages. Many of our people in the service industry need public transportation desperately, and nothing is being done to change that.
John Donne said, "No man is an island," and neither is Great Barrington. Frankly, one only has to read the national news to understand that the phenomenon of homes being sold at a rapid rate in the U.S. has been driven by the historically low interest rates, the high yield from the stock market and pandemic purchases in rural locations.
Our fragile economy in the Berkshires depends on the people that are being vilified. To even suggest second-home ownership should face prohibitive measures is short-sighted, un-American and undemocratic.
I am a native of Berkshire County. I have been a licensed Realtor for over 40 years. I love my county and hope that we continue to grow and flourish and find acceptance within that change.
Madeleine Pieczarka, Great Barrington