Letter: Don't dismiss Wayfair's remaining impact

To the editor: A recent letter to the editor bemoaned Wayfair establishing a call center in Pittsfield and then not renewing its office space lease. ("Letter: Not surprised by Wayfair closings; officials shouldn't have been surprised, either," Eagle, Jan. 26.)
The writer also castigated elected officials for supporting having the company come to the Berkshires.
The writer, in my option, failed to understand how important it is to bring 40 jobs to the Berkshires. The writer also missed the point that these 40 employees will join the growing trend of work-at-home employees.
Employers have found that employees can be productive working from home while not having to pay the overhead costs of office space rent, AC, heat, light, janitorial and furnishings.
I am sure the 40 people who work for Wayfair and their families are happy that the company, in large part because of the roots of the company’s founder, provided job opportunities in Pittsfield.
We should applaud Wayfair and our elected officials and supporting agencies for doing creating and retaining jobs in the Berkshires.
John Lipa, North Adams