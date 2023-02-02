Letter: Don't ditch bike lanes on North Street

To the editor: We need to continue to have bike lanes on North Street in Pittsfield. ("Will controversial bike lanes be on Pittsfield's November ballot? Not before another City Council vote," Eagle, Jan. 27.)
Removing them does not remove the cyclists but forces them into the drivers' lanes, which increases the risk of accidents for the cyclists. If having bike lanes means that drivers have to go slower, and perhaps it will take them a minute or two longer to get through downtown Pittsfield, so be it. Think of entering downtown Stockbridge from the North on Route 7, where there’s a sign flashing in red telling motorists to slow down if they’re driving more than 20 mph.
This makes it safer for everyone, where there are bicyclists, motorists and many pedestrians. Perhaps a similar sign as one approaches downtown Pittsfield would make it safer for everyone.
Claudia Coplan, Pittsfield