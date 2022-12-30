<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Don't dump on Pittsfield snowplow drivers

To the editor: I read with interest the various complaints of this last winter storm. ("The snowstorm left Pittsfield’s roads ‘really dangerous,’ and a lot of residents are wondering why it's still so bad out there," Eagle, Dec. 27.)

In defense of Pittsfield’s snowplow drivers, I think the job was well done considering the circumstances. The wind and visibility were difficult. The zero-degree temperature didn’t help either. Driving in winter New England weather can be tricky, but keeping a shovel and sand in the car can help, too.

Remember, many of these drivers were working overnight, while many were home in a warm house.

Mary Horton, Pittsfield

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all