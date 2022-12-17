Letter: Don't fall victim to this electric bill scam

To the editor: If you receive your electric bills by email, check your bill carefully to avoid being scammed.
Just a week ago, I paid my bill, which isn’t due until January. And today, I received an electricity bill via email for a whopping $682.96. That’s nearly four times my most recent bill — and we don’t have electric heat.
Naturally, I called to speak to an Eversource representative about it. She assured me that my account was paid in full and that I owed nothing. We discussed this email.
Evidently, the email bill scam hangs its success on customers clicking the links through which they pay the amount billed. These links, the representative said, are manipulated to redirect users to fake accounts. Some customers have found this out the hard way. And their payments never reached Eversource.
Although my scam bill looks identical to those from Eversource, one thing stood out. Upon closer examination, I noticed that the “Account Number” shows the last four digits of my actual account number, the “Bill date,” and “Due date” were both old. Mine read: “Bill date: 09/13/2022,” and “Due date: 10/08/2022.” The last entry in that column is the heart-stopping “Amount due: $682.96.”
So, check over every item on your bill. And find some other way to pay, such as through your checking account's bill pay feature, or the Market 32 office, which charges $1.50 for this transaction (they pay using Western Union). You can also Google “Eversource Payment Agencies” for a list of Massachusetts agencies listed by city.
Finally, the representative urged me to print out my scam email bill and bring it to the non-emergency office of my local police department, which I plan to do.
Vickie Newman, Dalton