Letter: Don't forget about us seniors

To the editor: I am one of approximately 71 million Americans born between 1946 and 1960 known as the baby boomer generation.
Baby boomers are aging, and each day 10,000 or more of us turn 65. As we begin to enter retirement our needs become greater, and many of us at some point in time are going to want support services. Baby boomers will need help either in the home or in an institution on a part-time basis and those living longer full-time. By 2030, it is predicted a gray tsunami will happen because of a significant demographic shift. There will be 60 million of us possibly needing a caregiver and fewer persons to fill the role.
There are many layers to this problem bordering on an urgent matter that will affect all generations. Many children are geographically not able to move and take care of their parents. However, there are children who will leave their jobs to take care of family members, which can cause financial repercussions such as lack of income as well as less Social Security retirement funds. This could have a ripple effect on the economy, maybe subtle at first. In addition, the popular trend is seniors wanting to age in place, staying in their homes as long as possible and creating an even greater need for caregivers.
Unfortunately, home health care agencies are funded privately and through Medicaid (MassHealth) and are poorly reimbursed. Meanwhile, it is feasible that industries are paying more to flip a hamburger than to pay someone who is considered an essential worker. Thus, it becomes difficult to recruit help when other employers pay far more, requiring the same education and other criteria for hire. A competition ensues when recruiting candidates.
As a community, we need to be aware of our seniors’ needs and our responsibility to assure that staffing services are competitive. We need to be more vocal with our state human services priorities to increase funding for senior caregivers. If not, we are going to experience a gray tsunami that will result in grave consequences. It’s time to advocate for our seniors. Start small, if necessary, with your own town. This is a problem that is not going away. I promise you that. Please don’t forget about us.
Rita M. Dichele, Great Barrington