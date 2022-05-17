Don’t give Trumpism a foot in the door of the governor’s office
To the editor: This letter is in regard to Geoff Diehl, the Republican candidate for Massachusetts governor.
Recently, my mom and I received our second call from his campaign, whereby the person receiving the call is automatically hooked into a town hall meeting he is holding and that will play on the message machine for as long as it will record, in our case for a good two minutes. This is an egregious example of intrusive spam that should not be allowed.
I was looking up online to see if anyone else had that issue when I came across a WGBH article titled “Is everyone underestimating Geoff Diehl?”
I think it’s really important that Massachusetts voters do not underestimate Geoff Diehl, even though Massachusetts is a known liberal bastion. We as a nation made that mistake with Donald Trump in 2016, and we must not make that same mistake again.
The article says that Geoff Diehl is particularly skilled at saying what voters want to hear, changing his message accordingly; as an example, it uses three very different responses he gave regarding Trump’s claim about the 2020 election being stolen.
If this is all true, his political ads may be more effective than we realize. So please, if you are not already a supporter of Geoff Diehl, make sure you vote Democrat. Do not sit this election out. We cannot afford to have a supporter of Trump’s lies as our governor. We’ve already seen how much damage Trump has done to our democracy and our civil society, and must do our part here in our corner of the United States to try to repair the damage.
David Grossman-Ponemon, Pittsfield