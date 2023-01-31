Letter: Don't go all or nothing with North Street bike lanes

To the editor: The third (and best) option for the fate of bike lanes is to simply move them to be parallel with the curb instead of adjacent to the flow of traffic. ("Will controversial bike lanes be on Pittsfield's November ballot? Not before another City Council vote," Eagle, Jan. 27.)
The conversation around the bike lanes is always all or nothing, but swapping the location of parked car lanes and bike lanes, as is the set up in Boston, is an oft-overlooked solution that wastes little extra taxpayer money compared to completely ripping North Street apart (again), while keeping motorists and bicyclists away from each other and everyone safer.
CJ LaCroix, Pittsfield