Letter: Don't hide Jan. 6 apologetics behind 'free speech'

To the editor: A recent letter attempts to revise history by claiming that a protestor in Washington, D.C., had their right to free speech infringed upon by the Capitol Police. ("Letter: What about Ashli Babbitt?" Eagle, Jan. 10.)
It is true that the mother of the protester who was shot and killed in the riot was arrested this year in Washington by the Capitol Police. However, this was not due to her protesting, nor was it to silence her. She was blocking traffic, refused to move to the public sidewalk despite being asked to do so multiple times, and when she was informed that noncompliance would result in her arrest, she turned around and voluntarily placed her hands behind her back. She was taken in, processed, issued a citation to appear in court and released that day.
I find it sickening that some people are attempting to paint what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as being an issue of free speech. The protestors had assembled to advance the notion of the "big lie" that the election had been stolen. That fallacy had been litigated in over 60 court cases, with the sole win for those advancing the big lie being procedural in nature. The reality is that there wasn’t a shred of evidence that the election had been stolen.
One could make that argument when they were listening to speeches at the Ellipse. One could even maintain the argument when they marched to the Capitol. It is impossible, however, to maintain that argument about their behavior after they arrived at the Capitol, overwhelmed crowd control barriers, illegally entered the building and started assaulting Capitol Police.
There have always been limits on free speech, like being prohibited from shouting fire in a crowded theatre. It turns out, blocking traffic in the nation’s Capital isn’t a matter of free speech either, just simple law and order.
Brian W. Barnett, Glendale