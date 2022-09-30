To the editor: In response to a Sept. 28 letter to the editor “City’s homelessness problem affecting Berkshire Athenaeum,” I feel compelled to respond.
To assume that the police should just “move them and all their things somewhere away from such a public building” is comical at best. These people are human beings who happen to be homeless. How lucky are we that we have a job, a car and a safe place to call home?
The state of our economy is such that the rich get richer, and the poor may become homeless trying to keep up with the ever-increasing costs of food, medicine and a safe place to live. Our economy is the disgrace, not these homeless people. Where would you like them to go? They were moved from Springside Park, where a respectful community of homeless people had been living, helping each other and surviving as best they could. I am testament to the level of respect and grace these people showed to me as I hiked my dog there.
The shameful disgrace that you speak of should be directed to our present economic situation rather than at the victims of that economy. We need to show empathy and add to the solution, rather than asking the police and the mayor to “take care of this disgrace.” Let’s all take a good look at ourselves before assuming homeless people are a disgrace, and should be relocated to a place where you no longer must acknowledge they exist.
Deidre Brainerd, Dalton